//Georgia man arrested by GBI for human trafficking

FULTON CO – A 26-year-old Georgia man was arrested and charged by the GBI for human trafficking after an investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Reed Skelton, age 26, of Hart County, GA, with Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate a human trafficking case that occurred in Fulton County, Georgia.



The investigation showed in the fall of 2024, Skelton began communicating with a minor through social media. Skelton lived in Hart County and traveled to Fulton County with the intent of meeting the minor. He brought the minor to a hotel in Fulton County and then paid for sex with the minor.

Skelton was arrested in Hall County and booked into the Hall County Jail.

The GBI HEAT Unit aggressively pursues cases of Human Trafficking throughout the state of Georgia, along with state and local partners. This case involved multi-jurisdiction cooperation amongst the GBI, Cobb County Police Department, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Gainesville Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once this case is complete, the case file will be given to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.