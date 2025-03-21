//GBI investigates officer shooting involving 18-year-old GA man

Share with friends

BRUNSWICK – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an officer and a Georgia man during a pursuit on foot.

Release:

At the request of the Brunswick Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Brunswick, Glynn County, Georgia. Larry Labraun Kirkland, age 18, of Brunswick, Georgia, was injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Kirkland was involved in a shooting at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Brunswick, Glynn County, GA. Kirkland left the home but was quickly located by Brunswick Police Officers. Kirkland ran from the officers, and the officers chased him. The chase ended in the yard of a home in the 2700 block of Wolfe Street. Officers gave verbal commands and attempted to arrest Kirkland. While attempting to arrest him, the officers saw a gun on Kirkland. One officer deployed a taser, and another shot at Kirkland.

Kirkland was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.