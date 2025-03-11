//FDC announces $1K hiring bonus for correctional educators statewide

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Corrections announces a $1,000 hiring bonus for correctional educators statewide.

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is pleased to announce a $1,000 hiring bonus offered to various correctional education positions across the state, including Teacher Aide, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher, Adult Education Teacher, and Special Education Teacher. The hiring bonus adds to the numerous incentives and benefits of becoming a state employee with FDC.

“I am so grateful to have a Governor and leadership in Florida who are so dedicated to the educators within our system,” said Florida Department of Corrections Director of Programs and Re-Entry Amy Frizzell. “There’s never been a better time to start your teaching career at FDC. Whether certified or not, you can work at one of our institutions across the state and gain unparalleled training and experience.”

FDC certified teachers receive a competitive starting salary of $51,500, a one-time $1,000 hiring bonus, and full state benefits, including retirement, paid training, and year-round employment. Teachers without a Florida professional certification can be hired on a contingent basis while they work toward certification, with access to the state’s employee tuition waiver for further education. FDC also offers ample opportunities for career advancement, making it a great choice for educators looking for stability, growth, and the chance to make a meaningful impact.

To learn more about FDC’s correctional education career opportunities, visit our website.