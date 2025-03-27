//Braves Opening Day to be aired by FanDuel Sports Network

Share with friends

ATLANTA – FanDuel Sports Network to air over eight hours of live MLB during Braves Opening Day against the Padres.

Release:

According to the MLB website, FanDuel Sports Network will air over eight hours of live MLB during the Braves Opening Day programming. Opening Day will start airing at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 27.

