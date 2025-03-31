//Armed GA man arrested in officer shooting by GBI

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A 42-year-old Georgia man armed with a gun has been arrested by the GBI after an officer involved shooting incident.

Release:

At the request of the Atlanta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, GA. Travis Walker, age 42, of Atlanta, GA, was injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates that APD received a 911 call from an individual located in the 2000 block of Lakewood Drive SW in Atlanta in reference to a man with a gun at the same location. During the 911 call, it was stated that a man had a gun and was threatening people at the location.

When the officer arrived on scene, Walker was standing over an individual working on a car. The officer gave Walker commands to take his hand off the gun. The officer then fired his weapon, hitting Walker. Walker eventually followed commands and laid on the ground. A handgun was recovered near Walker.

Walker was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.