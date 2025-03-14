//AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in GA for St. Patrick’s Day

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA is activating the ‘Tow to Go’ in Georgia for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend for impaired drivers.

AAA is activating ‘Tow to Go’ in select states for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend, hoping that partygoers do not press their luck by driving impaired.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, March 14th, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 18th.

What is Tow to Go? Tow to Go operates on most major holidays and offers a free ride to impaired drivers and their vehicles who do not have a safe alternative. AAA has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years. Since its inception, The Auto Club Group has removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the roadway.

How does it work? When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. While the service is free for anyone, AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

“We take pride in being the last line of defense, shielding lives by preventing impaired driving,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA remains committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride home before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Honestly, we want to make sure nobody’s left guessing if they’re clear-headed enough to hit the road.”

Sobering Statistics: According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways. In 2020, more than 11,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes. Those deaths could have been avoided if the impaired drivers found a safe ride home instead of driving drunk. (NHTSA)

Service Area

Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

· Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, March 14th, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 18th.

· Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

· Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

· Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

· In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

· Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.