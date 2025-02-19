//19-year-old arrested for shooting death of 14-year-old

Share with friends

PEMBROKE – A 19-year-old from Georgia has been arrested with Felony Murder in connection to the death of a 14-year-old male.

Release:

UPDATE:

Emmanuel Lee Williams, age 19, was arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and False Statements in connection to the death of 14-year-old Michael Jmai Palmer.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, District 2 arrested Williams in Coffee County, TN during a traffic stop. Williams is currently being held at the Coffee County Jail in Tennessee and awaiting extradition.

UPDATE: May 13, 2024

The GBI has arrested and charged Israel Lee Williams, age 16, of Pembroke, GA, with murder in relation to the shooting death of 14-year-old Michael Jmai Palmer.

Williams was taken into custody on Sunday, May 12, 2024, and booked into the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.

ORIGINAL RELEASE: May 10, 2024

At the request of the Pembroke Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Pembroke Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive minor at an apartment in Miller Homes located off Dubois Street. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been shot. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab where a medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

