//GBI investigates shooting during Krispy Kreme Doughnuts robbery

ATLANTA – An officer involved shooting occurred during the apprehension of a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts robbery suspect.

Release:

At the request of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta. One man was killed in the incident. One officer was injured.

On Monday, January 6, 2025, at about 5:15 p.m., a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by a witness to an armed robbery that occurred at a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store. The witness, a Krispy Kreme employee, indicated the robbery suspect was still in the area. The deputy located the robbery suspect around the corner from the Krispy Kreme behind the Easy Rental located in the 600 block of Lee St. in Atlanta, GA. As the deputy approached the robbery suspect, the suspect began shooting at the deputy and the Krispy Kreme employee. The deputy retreated behind a car and returned fire, eventually wounding the suspect. As the deputy and responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, they discovered the deputy had been shot in his hand.

The deputy and suspect were both taken to the hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Investigators later discovered the suspect had shot two employees at the Easy Rental while attempting to rob it as well.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.