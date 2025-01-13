//GaDOE recognizes schools with exceptional achievement

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education recognizes schools with exceptional academic achievement and progress.

The Georgia Department of Education is recognizing schools with exceptional academic achievement or improvement, including Comprehensive Support & Improvement (CSI) schools that made progress over the last year, former CSI – graduation rate schools and Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI) schools that exited support identification, and Title I Distinguished and Reward Schools.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by all the students, teachers, and school communities recognized today,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “The CSI progress and exit schools have worked closely with our Office of School & District Improvement to improve performance and expand the opportunities available to our students. The Title I Distinguished and Reward Schools have also made significant efforts to overcome barriers, meet challenges, and produce great gains for their students. Together, these schools prove that with collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to success, all students can achieve their fullest potential.”

In 2024, 90% of all CSI schools served by GaDOE’s Office of School and District Improvement made gains on the Content Mastery component of the College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).

CSI Progress Schools (click here for list)

Georgia identifies schools for additional support as required by federal law – releasing lists of Comprehensive Support & Improvement (CSI), Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI) schools, and Additional Targeted Support & Improvement (ATSI) schools.

In 2023, Georgia transitioned to a three-year identification process for CSI schools. To annually recognize and celebrate CSI schools making progress on their improvement plans and performance, GaDOE will now recognize CSI Progress Schools each year.

This year, 52 CSI schools were identified as making progress. To be recognized, CSI schools had to show a 5% increase in the CCRPI Content Mastery component score from 2023 to 2024 and have a score of 80 or higher on one of the other components (Progress, Closing Gaps, or Readiness).

CSI Graduation Rate & TSI Exits

While the CSI criteria is now run every three years, schools identified for low graduation rate can exit the list once their graduation rate exceeds 67%. Five schools exited CSI identification based on their 2024 graduation rates:

Clarkston High School (DeKalb County School District)

McNair High School (DeKalb County School District)

Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence (Fulton County School System)

Lanier College and Career Academy (Hall County Schools)

Georgia Cyber Academy (State Charter School)

Additionally, three schools made the necessary improvements to exit Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI) status:

Carver High School Early College (Atlanta Public Schools)

West Hall High School (Hall County)

Laney High School (Richmond County)

Title I Distinguished and Reward Schools (Distinguished List | Reward List)

GaDOE is also releasing the 2023-2024 lists of Distinguished and Reward Schools. The Distinguished Schools designation recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia, while the Reward Schools designation recognizes Title I schools making the most significant improvements.

Distinguished Schools are among the highest-performing 5% of Title I Schoolwide and Title I Targeted Assistance schools, based on the combined ELA and math content mastery scores from the statewide assessments in 2022-2023.

Reward Schools are among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I Schoolwide and Title I Targeted Assistance schools when comparing the content mastery scores from the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 of statewide assessments.

Schools must be Title I to be eligible for the Distinguished and Reward designations and must not currently be identified for CSI or TSI support.