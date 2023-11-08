//Data reveals GA ranks in top 10 states most interested in property investment

Share with friends

ATLANTA – New research data reveals that Georgia has ranked in the top 10 for the states most interested in investing in property.

Release:

New York is the state most interested in investing in property, according to a new study that analyzed search volume data for various terms related to property and real estate.

Georgia ranks sixth, with an average search volume of 97 per 100,000 people.

West Virginia is the state least interested in investing in property.

The research, conducted by Premier DSCR Lender Visio Lending, analyzed Google search data to determine which states are most interested in investing in property. The study combined 11 common search terms related to property and real estate to reveal the average monthly search volume in each state. The states were then ranked from ‘most interested’ to ‘least interested’ based on searches per 100,000 of their population.

The 10 states most interested in investing in property

Row Labels Average monthly searches Population Searches per 100k population Rank New York 24,313 19,677,151 124 1 Massachusetts 7,519 6,981,974 108 2 New Jersey 9,258 9,261,699 100 3 California 38,783 39,029,342 99 4 Maryland 6,035 6,164,660 98 5 Georgia 10,580 10,912,876 97 6 Hawaii 1,354 1,440,196 94 7 Virginia 8,149 8,683,619 94 8 Colorado 5,478 5,839,926 94 9 Washington 6,987 7,785,786 90 10



With an average of 123 searches per 100,000 people each month, New York is the state most interested in investing in property. The Empire State averaged over 24,000 (24,313) monthly searches over the past year, with 7,475 of those being for the term ‘real estate investment trusts’.

Massachusetts ranked in second for the states most interested in investing in property. Although the state averaged just over 7,500 average monthly searches over the past year, there were 108 searches per 100,000 population. Like New York, ‘real estate investment trusts’ was the phrase most searched for (2,442).

New Jersey ranked in third. The Garden State was the only other state to average 100 or more searches per 100,000 people. 1,250 of the 9,258 average monthly searches in New Jersey were for the term ‘real estate investment’.

California ranked in fourth for states most interested in investing in property. The Golden State had the highest average monthly search volume of any of the states in the top 10 but fell just short of 100 (99) searches per 100,000 people.

With 98 average monthly searches per 100,000 people, Maryland ranked in fifth. More than 1,800 (1,803) of the 6,035 average monthly searches in the entire state were for the term ‘real estate investment trusts.’

One less search per 100,000 people (97) meant that Georgia ranked in sixth for the states most interested in investing in property. 1,525 of the 10,580 average monthly searches in the state were for the phrase ‘real estate investment’. Meanwhile, Hawaii ranked in seventh with an average of 94 searches per 100,000 people.

Similarly to Hawaii, Virginia and Colorado also averaged 94 searches per 100,000 people. Like most of the top 10, the most searched-for for term in both states was ‘real estate investment trusts.’

With an average of 90 searches per 100,000 people, Washington rounded off the 10 states most interested in investing in property.

On the opposite end of the scale, West Virginia is the state least interested in investing in property with an average of 31 searches per 100,000 people. It is also the only state to average fewer than 40 searches per 100,000 people.

Mississippi (42), South Dakota (44), Kentucky (44) and Iowa (45) all averaged 45 or less searches per 100,000 people.

Jeff Ball, CEO of Visio Lending, commented on the findings: “The study found that the national monthly search volume for terms related to property and real estate averaged more than 268,000 over the past year, which suggests that thousands of people are interested in investing in property. The results allow us to visualize where large proportions of those searches are coming from, which is both fascinating as well as important for anyone connected to the industry.”