//TCSG announces CCA of the Year, Student of the Year, Business Partner of the Year

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia announces CCA of the Year, Student of the Year, and Business Partner of the Year.

Release:

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) is pleased to announce that Newton County College and Career Academy (NCCA) has been awarded the prestigious title of “College and Career Academy of the Year” for 2023. In addition to naming the College and Career Academy of the Year, TCSG named Syon Schlecht from Empower College and Career Center in Jackson County as the College and Career Academy Student of the Year and Mohawk Industries in Gordon County as the 2023 Business Partner of the Year.

“I’m proud to congratulate our College and Career Academy of the Year on their exceptional work providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I also want to congratulate our CCA Student of the Year and CCA Business Partner of the Year for setting themselves apart as leaders in this space. Examples like theirs remind all of us of the power of these institutions to build a strong economy and open doors of opportunity for all Georgians.”

NCCA was selected as the winner of the 2023 College and Career Academy of the Year award based on its exceptional performance in several key areas, including academic excellence, workforce development, industry partnerships, and community engagement.

“Newton County College and Career Academy has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to empowering students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in both their academic pursuits and future careers,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “Their innovative programs, strong ties to local industries, and active involvement in the community have set a high standard for college and career academies across the state.”

The Newton College and Career Academy was founded in 2012 and currently serves 899 students. NCCA represents a strategic focus of the Newton County Board of Education and the Newton County School System to meet the growing needs of the workforce of Newton and surrounding counties. NCCA partners with area businesses, technical colleges, and universities, to produce postsecondary graduates who can enter the local workforce and immediately deliver bottom-line results. NCCA offers 16 AP courses ranging from AP Environmental Science to AP Statistics, and the career academy also houses the largest CTAE pathway offerings in the Newton County School System with 22 pathways.

College and Career Academy Student of the Year, Syon Schlecht is engaged in multiple CTAE pathways and will have completed eight by the time he graduates. Schlecht participated in the Governor’s Honors program, is an AP Scholar, and has been published in two medical journals.

“As I reflect on my journey toward a career as a physician-scientist (MD-MS), I am grateful for the invaluable support and guidance from Empower College and Career Center and its dedicated faculty,” said Schlecht. “They have provided me with an intimate understanding of the multifaceted nature of medical care, equipping me with a skill set that extends beyond the traditional boundaries of a medical career.”

Mohawk Industries was nominated by the Gordon County College and Career Academy (GCCCA) of Design and Advanced Manufacturing and by the Calhoun College & Career Academy. Mohawk offers work-based learning positions and pre-apprenticeship opportunities for high school students and has provided an engineer to teach mechatronics/industrial mechanics at GCCCA. In addition, Mohawk created and hosted the first Future Leader Week providing students the opportunity to participate in leadership training with Mohawk executives and job shadowing with multiple leaders.

College and Career Academies in Georgia foster strong relationships with local businesses and industries, providing students with valuable opportunities for internships, apprenticeships, and job placements. These connections help bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the demands of today’s job market.

The following College and Career Academies were certified as Georgia College and Career Academies in 2023:

Cairo High School College and Career Academy (Cairo)

Central Educational Center (Newnan)

Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy (Fitzgerald)

Hart County College and Career Academy (Hartwell)

Houston College and Career Academy (Warner Robins)

Ignite College and Career Academy (Americus)

Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy (Douglas)

W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy (Macon)

Learn more about College and Career Academies in Georgia here: www.TCSG.edu/gcca