//Georgia homeowners warned of hidden home damages due to heat

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Expert warns Georgia homeowners of hidden home damages that can become evident after an intensely hot summer.

Release:

Gutter clogs, mold growth and drafts among heat-induced damages.

Infographic with advice on how to prevent the heat-induced home problems.

Rodriguez-Zaba available for interviews.

Following an intensely hot summer, homeowners might be facing unforeseen expenses as the effects of the extreme heat become evident. Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, founder of Servicemaster Restoration by Zaba (a certified woman and minority-owned business) cautionsGeorgia homeowners about latent damages that might have occurred during the summer, such as blocked gutters, mold growth, and fading paint, which could now surface as we head into cooler weather.

Sun’s Out, Tools Out: Rodriguez-Zaba stresses the importance of being proactive. By recognizing and tackling these issues early, homeowners can ensure the durability and comfort of their homes.

Roof Leaks: Overheated roofing, especially asphalt shingles, become fragile and can crack, increasing the possibility of leaks during rainy seasons.

Gutter Clogs: Warped or sagged gutters due to the intense heat can intensify clogging problems and hinder proper drainage.

Drafts: Heat can distort wooden window and door frames, leading to gaps and subsequent drafts as temperatures drop.

Driveway and Walkway Cracks: Thermal expansion and contraction from heat fluctuations can induce cracking in concrete or asphalt surfaces.

Tree and Limb Breakage: Sustained high temperatures weaken trees, making them susceptible to disease and branch breakage.

Chimney Concerns: Masonry materials’ frequent expansion and contraction due to temperature changes can result in chimney cracks or damage.

Deteriorating Siding or Paint: Prolonged sun exposure can cause fading and damage to exterior paint and siding.

Deck and Patio Challenges: Like driveways, decks and patios face potential damage from the repeated expansion and contraction caused by temperature changes.

Foundation Concerns: Extreme heat can dry out soil surrounding foundations, leading to potential shifts or cracks.

Mold and Mildew: Heavy air conditioner use can cause condensation, fostering mold and mildew growth.

Infographic with advice on how to prevent the heat-induced home problems

“It’s easy to forget the toll that nature takes on our homes,” remarks Rodriguez-Zaba. “This summer’s extreme heat is a timely reminder to always be vigilant and proactive, ensuring our homes remain the sanctuaries they’re meant to be. Regular checks and maintenance are small prices to pay for long-term peace of mind.”