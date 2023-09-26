//Georgia gas prices continue on downward trend

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average price of gas in Georgia drops to an average of $3.30 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.30 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight).

Monday’s state average is 9 cents less than a week ago, 29 cents less than a month ago, and 18 cents more than this time last year. It now costs an average of $49.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying an average of $4.35 less to fill up at the pump compared to a month ago.

“The switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline and the Governor’s suspension of Georgia’s state gas tax continues to be the driving forces lowering prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The

The National Gas Price Average Trickles Lower

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased to $3.84 (subject to change overnight). The drop in the national average, while small, is typical this time of year as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter-blend gasoline. However, the seasonal decline at the pump is being slowed by higher oil costs, which is around $90 a barrel. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.31 to 8.41 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks declined slightly from 220.3 to 219.5 million barrels.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.38), Atlanta ($3.34), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.33).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.19), Warner Robins ($3.19), and Albany ($3.12). Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.84 $3.85 $3.87 $3.83 $3.70 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.30 $3.31 $3.39 $3.59 $3.12 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

