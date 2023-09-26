//Georgia county leads on election innovation study

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State congratulates continued leadership in securing state elections to Paulding County for an election innovation study.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger congratulates Paulding County on their continued leadership in securing Georgia elections. Last May, Paulding County was commended by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) for “Outstanding Innovations in Elections.” In August, Paulding County was selected by the commission as one of the pilot counties to conduct a study on list maintenance practices.

The EAC is conducting a study in accordance with the Help America Vote Act regarding election administration issues, including “[m]ethods of voter registration, maintaining secure and accurate lists of registered voters (including the establishment of a centralized, interactive, statewide voter registration list linked to relevant agencies and all polling sites), and ensuring that registered voters appear on the voter registration list at the appropriate polling site.” Participating jurisdictions will incorporate data from a credit-bureau in order to compare and improve voter registration accuracy, including address matching and comparing voter records to other sources of data.

Secretary Raffensperger congratulated Paulding County’s continued election excellence, stating, “Paulding County is leading on elections, hands down. Thank you to the hard-working public servants, led by their outstanding Election Director Deidre Holden, who continue to innovate and serve their customers – Georgia voters – with top notch effort.”

Click the links for FAQ and more informationon the Election Assistance Commission’s study.