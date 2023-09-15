Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS publishes prohibited social media platforms for state equipment by a directly or indirectly owned foreign adversary.

Governor Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 93 into law on May 2, 2023, which mandates the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) prepare and maintain a publicly available list of prohibited social media platforms directly or indirectly owned, operated, controlled, monitored, or influenced by a foreign adversary.

As of July 1, 2023, Senate Bill 93 prohibits all State of Georgia employees and K-12 public school students from installing, using, or visiting any of the prohibited social media platforms or applications on state equipment. “Ensuring our state agencies and students can work in a secure space is a major concern for Georgia lawmakers,” said Linda Criblez, Deputy Director for Homeland Security at GEMA/HS. “GEMA/HS will be partnering with Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) to maintain an updated list of prohibited social media platforms available on our website.”

A current list of prohibited social media platforms is available to the public through the GEMA/HS website. The list can be viewed by clicking on the “Prohibited Foreign Adversary Social Media Platforms” image on the homepage. Due to the frequency of social media apps creation, this list is dynamic and should be checked regularly for updates.