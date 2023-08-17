//Raffensperger says GA voter lists cleanest in the nation

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger claims Georgia’s voter lists are the cleanest in the nation.

Release:

“Georgia’s voter lists are the cleanest in the nation because of our membership with Electronic Registration and Information Center (ERIC),” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Clean lists lessen the burden on our counties, provide appropriate resources in each precinct, and ensure the voter has a smooth experience at the polls,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

183,584 voter records will be placed into inactive status if voters do not respond to a mailed confirmation notice. These records have not had any activity in 5 full calendar years, which includes not voting during any election since before 2018. Any records that turn inactive as part of this process will remain on the voter rolls for two more even-year general elections. Voters who have inactive status can still vote. However, if these 183,584 voters do not vote or otherwise contact their county elections office by December 31, 2026, then they will be eligible for removal in 2027 in accordance with state and federal law.

The most recent updates to Georgia’s voter rolls will include the placement of voter records which have not been utilized or updated for 5 full calendar years into inactive status if voters do not respond within 40 days to a mailer. State and federal law requires Georgia election officials to properly maintain voter registration records, which include proactive steps to ensure the utmost accuracy of state voter rolls.

Georgians can check their voter registration status at any time using My Voter Page – mvp.sos.ga.gov – where they can submit a change to their registration or update their contact information. Georgians can also register to vote in person, by mail, at the Department of Driver Services, or through Online Voter Registration.

Georgia will continue to conduct list maintenance throughout this year in preparation for the 2024 election cycle, which will include list maintenance activities available through the Electronic Registration Information System (ERIC). Already this year, there have been 91,673 records canceled due to death, moved out of state, convicted of a felony, or another reason. There are another 191,473 inactive records scheduled to be canceled if voters do not respond within 40 days of the mail date to a notice mailed roughly two weeks ago.

This comprehensive list maintenance effort is the continuation of robust steps taken by Secretary Raffensperger to ensure the most accurate voter records as Georgia heads into the 2024 Presidential election.

Please click here for the current list