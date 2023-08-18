//Georgia’s July unemployment rate holds firm

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The July unemployment rate for Georgia remains unchanged from June and remains below the national average.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson announced that Georgia’s July unemployment rate remained steady at 3.2 percent, unchanged from a revised 3.2 percent in June. The unemployment rate is also three-tenths lower than the national average.

“Georgia’s economic resilience hinges on a delicate balance between job creation and industry growth,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “While we are thrilled to have an unemployment rate lower than the national average and a record number of workers to fill essential roles, we are maintaining a watchful eye on unemployment trends to ensure a sustainable path forward.”

Jobs were up by 2,600 (0.1%) over the month and up by 88,300 (1.8%) over the year to 4,908,300.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in Leisure and Hospitality, 526,300, and Financial Activities, 282,400.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Administrative and Support Services, 1,700, Health Care and Social Assistance, 1,100, Accommodation and Food Services, 1,100, Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 600, and Finance and Insurance, 600.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included Accommodation and Food Services, 28,100, Health Care and Social Assistance, 28,000, Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 9,600, Local Government, 8,600, and Retail Trade, 5,700.

The labor force was up by 9,048 to 5,309,578, an all-time high, and was up by 75,862 since the beginning of the year. The labor force participation rate increased to 61.4 percent.

For the ninth consecutive month, the number of employed was up by 9,338 to 5,139,744, an all-time high. Since the beginning of the year, the number of employed has risen by 67,489. The employment-to-population ratio was up one-tenth to 59.4 percent.

In June, over 115,000 job listings were online for Georgians to access. The top five employers included Wellstar Health System, 1,275; Emory Health Care, 1,025; Piedmont Healthcare, 850; and Randstad, 825; and Walmart, 725.

The top five industries included Health Care, 15,275; Administrative and Support Services, 10,425; Retail Trade, 9,875; Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 9,000; and Accommodation and Food Services, 7,125.

The top five occupations included Health Care, 21,575; Sales, 13,450; Business Management and Operations, 10,950; Hospitality, Food, and Tourism, 10,800; and Information Technology, 7,050.

Initial claims were up 7,933 (34%) over the month to 31,410 in July. Initial claims were up 2,865 (10) over the year.

