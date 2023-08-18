//Georgia’s highest-earning industries revealed in new study

Share with friends

ATLANTA – New research from Venture Smarter reveals the highest-earning industries in Georgia with data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Release:

Workers who are in management positions at companies and enterprises receive the highest average salary of any industry in Georgia.

The average employee within the management of a company or enterprise across Georgia earns just over $116,000 per year.

Information and utilities are also among the top-earning sectors in the state.

Workers who manage companies and enterprises in Georgia earn the highest average salary of any sector state-wide, at around $116,000 per year.

Research from business advice company Venture Smarter has shed light on the highest-earning sectors across Georgia. Figures from the United States Census Bureau on employment numbers and total salary per sector as of March 2021 were analyzed to reveal the average annual salary of each industry.

With the highest average annual salary of $116,640, those working in management at companies and enterprises are in the best position in Georgia. A total of 129,408 people work in this sector, earning a yearly total of $15,094,166,000, which is 6.68% of the total payroll state-wide.

Individuals working in the information sector are the second-highest-earning employees across Georgia. This industry comprises employees in publishing, film, sound recordings, broadcasting, telecommunications, data processing, and more. Approximately 111,617 work in the information sector, bringing in an average wage of $115,868 per year.

The third highest-earning industry in Georgia is utilities, with the average annual wage at $112,349. A total of 21,378 people work in this sector all over the state, across electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal.

Employees in utilities earn an accumulated annual salary of $2,401,802,000, which makes up around 1.06% of the total state-wide earnings across every sector.

Ranking Industry Total number of employees Total Annual Payroll Average annual salary per employee 1 Management of companies and enterprises 129,408 $15,094,166,000 $116,640 2 Information 111,617 $12,932,797,000 $115,868 3 Utilities 21,378 $2,401,802,000 $112,349

Despite being one of Georgia’s most populated industries with 415,654 employees, people in the accommodation and food services sector earn the lowest average annual salary at $20,613. Job roles within this industry include servers, housekeepers, and various other hospitality positions.

Residents in the retail trade are the second-lowest-paid in Georgia, with an average wage of $32,550 annually.

A spokesperson from Venture Smarter commented on the findings: “Employed people all over Georgia earn around $225,903,963,000 each year, with the average state-wide annual salary sitting at $59,187.”

“Utilities, finance, and higher management continue to be some of the most profitable industries across America, while the nation’s most populated industries like retail and food services appear to be some of the lowest paid on average.”