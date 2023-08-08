//Georgia ranks in top 10 worst states to have a baby

Share with friends

ATLANTA – According to a new study, Georgia ranks in the top 10 of worst states to have a baby.

Release:

With the average conventional birth costing over $2,600 for mothers with insurance and nearly $15,000 for mothers without insurance, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby, as well as expert commentary.

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Having a Baby in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

37 th – Infant Mortality Rate

– Infant Mortality Rate 49 th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 22 nd – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

– Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita 46 th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita

– Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita 38 th – Child-Care Centers per Capita

– Child-Care Centers per Capita 34th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-have-a-baby/6513