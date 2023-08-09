//GDOL uncovers millions of unremitted funds

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor uncovers millions of unremitted funds that began accumulating in fiscal year 2014.

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) recently concluded an internal audit, which uncovered $105,170,128.20 in unremitted funds that began accumulating in fiscal year 2014 under the leadership of former Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. As required by law, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson authorized the full transfer of these funds to the Georgia Department of Treasury on August 3, 2023.

This discovery comes as Commissioner Thompson continues investigating GDOL’s fraud and unemployment insurance system vulnerabilities. Commissioner Bruce Thompson will address inquiries and provide further information regarding the investigation into these uncovered funds at a press conference scheduled for Thursday, August 10, at 9:00 a.m. on the front steps of the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta.

This press conference further underscores Commissioner Thompson’s commitment to improving transparency and accountability within the department.

Press Conference Details

Who: Commissioner Bruce Thompson and GDOL staff

Date/Time: Thursday, August 10, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. EST

Location: 206 Washington St., S.W., Georgia State Capitol

Note: Media representatives are advised to arrive a few minutes before the 9:00 a.m. scheduled start time to ensure the press conference begins promptly and to prevent potential crowding.

Contact Georgia Department of Labor Communications Office

communications@gdol.ga.gov | (404) 232-3685

Media Contact: Director of Communications, Shawna Mercer

Email: Shawna.mercer@gdol.ga.gov

Phone Number: 678-350-6878



