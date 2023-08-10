//GA School Superintendent seeks 2023-2024 Student Advisory Council

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods seeks 2023-2024 Student Advisory Council to serve as school ambassadors.

Release:

State School Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2023-2024 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools.

Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public high school (including charter schools) for the 2023-2024 school year as a sophomore, junior, or senior. Virtual learning students are still considered enrolled. The Student Advisory Council will meet four times in person during the school year; meeting dates are listed in the application.

“The primary goal of my Student Advisory Council is to provide a voice for students across Georgia to share their perceptions and ideas, and every year, they serve as a valuable resource as I make decisions that impact students across the state,” Superintendent Woods said. “I enjoy meeting and learning about each council member. Their feedback, opinions, and perspectives provide insight for me and Georgia Department of Education leadership and staff to make the best possible policy choices.”

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Click here for the 2023-2024 Student Advisory Council application. Applications must be submitted by September 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.

Students in grades 10-12 enrolled in a public high school (including charter schools and virtual students) are eligible to apply.

Selected students will be contacted via email. All students may visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on September 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. to determine if they have been selected.

Please note that we typically receive hundreds more applications than we can accept. Not being selected for the Student Advisory Council does not mean the student’s application did not meet the qualifications. ​