//Kemp announces appointments foSolicitors General

ATLANTA – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointments of the Solicitor General for two counties.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his appointments of Cindy Delgado as the Solicitor General of Emanuel County and Thomas Peterson as the Solicitor General of Toombs County.

Cindy C. Delgado is a general practitioner for J. Kendall Gross, P.C. with a predominate focus on criminal defense and family law. Her practice experience also includes general civil litigation, local government representation, real estate transactions, and estate planning. She has brought cases before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia as well as the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District. Delgado earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and her J.D. from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.

Thomas Alexander Peterson IV works as a sole practitioner at the Law Firm of Tom A. Peterson IV, LLC. His practice includes criminal defense, civil litigation, real estate transactions, and workers compensation. Peterson currently serves as the city attorney for Lyons, Georgia and the county attorney for neighboring Tattnall County. He has served on the Advisory Committee for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia since 2013. Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and his J.D. from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. He and his wife, Dr. Letty Revell Peterson, live in Vidalia and attend Cornerstone Church.