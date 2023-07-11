//Georgia ranks top in nation for Early Voting

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A recent study places Georgia second in the nation for Early Voting according to U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce Georgia as a top state for Early Voting in the 2022 midterm elections. A recent study by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) places Georgia second in the nation for Early Voting. According to Election Administration and Voting Survey 2022: Comprehensive Report, Georgia ranked 2nd in the nation with 58% of Georgians casting their ballot in person before Election Day. In 2018, only 48% of Georgians cast their ballot before Election Day.

“Georgia leads the nation in voter access, election security, and innovation,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Georgia voters have the confidence that they can cast their ballot easily, and that their vote will count.”

Georgians voted early more than any other state except Texas, and the rate Georgians voted absentee by mail returned to pre- pandemic levels in 2022. 58% of voters participated during the three weeks of Early Voting ahead of Election Day, while just over one-third of voters went to the polls on Election Day. Only 6% returned their ballots by mail.

Georgia’s voting system continues to receive high marks. Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau named Georgia as the Southeast’s leader in voter turnout, and MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia found 99% of Georgia voters had no issue casting a ballot. Additionally, Georgia has been named #1 for Election Integrity, and #1 for Voter Access by groups on both sides of the political spectrum.