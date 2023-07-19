//GEMA/HS assists in capture of felony child abuse suspects

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GEMA/HS Agency recently assisted in a multi-agency capture of two individuals suspected of felony child abuse.

After a four-month long manhunt, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, assisted by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), and 10 other Federal and State agencies, apprehended two individuals suspected of Felony Child Abuse on July 6, 2023.

GEMA/HS and the Georgia Body Recovery Team (GBRT) responded quickly to a request that was received by the Austell Police Department, on behalf of the CMPD.

“The State of Georgia’s effort to immediately take action shows our readiness in any emergency,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “I’m proud of our team, their dedication and collaboration with other state agencies on this incident.”

GEMA/HS provided a mobile command vehicle, radios with a common operating channel and six support personnel, in addition to the GBRT canine teams. The GBRT Canine Team is a collaborative unit of volunteers that specialize in locating human remains on both land and in the water. The canine teams are comprised of civilian volunteers and their highly trained canine partners.

The arrests were accomplished due to a collaborative joint effort involving GEMA/HS, CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team Unit, the United States Secret Service, CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit, Aviation Unit, K9 Unit, Missing Persons Unit, Cyber Crimes Unit, Financial Crimes Unit, FBI Charlotte, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), Austell Police Department, St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, and FBI Atlantic City.

The investigation of this case is still active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. For more information, please visit https://www.charlottenc.gov/cmpd/News-Resources/Newsroom/Public-Assistance-Requested-Locating-2-Child-Abuse-Suspects.