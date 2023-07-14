//GBI arrests, charges deputy with rape, sexual assault

Share with friends

NEWTON CO. – A Georgia deputy has been arrested by the GBI and charged with rape and sexual assault.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged George Rahming, age 38, of Covington, Georgia, with rape, sexual assault, and violation of oath of office. On July 10, 2023, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an allegation of sexual assault made against a deputy in uniform.

Preliminary information indicates that a woman made a report to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office stating that she had been raped by a deputy in uniform. The Sheriff’s Office began an initial inquiry into the allegation, and the early information they received began to substantiate the allegation. The Sheriff’s Office immediately requested that the GBI conduct the investigation at that point. The investigation has shown that George Rahming was on patrol in uniform and saw a woman (victim) who he eventually made contact with. During the encounter, Rahming had sexual activity with the victim. The victim was not in custody.

Rahming has been employed with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for about two years and has been fired by the Newton County Sheriff. Rahming is currently in custody.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Conyers at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.