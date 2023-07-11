//DHS approved to issue summer P-EBT benefits to eligible students

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services has been approved to issue summer P-EBT benefits to eligible students.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services has received approval to issue summer 2023 P-EBT benefits to K-12 students who were eligible for free or reduced-price meals at a National School Lunch Program school during the 2022-23 academic year.

Families with eligible students, including high school seniors who graduated in May 2023, will receive a lump-sum benefit issuance of $120 per student within the next few months. Exact timing will depend on when the student’s school submitted their data to DHS.

These summer P-EBT benefits will be issued on the same P-EBT card previously used or on the household’s current EBT card if the student is in a SNAP household. Newly eligible students who are not part of a SNAP household will receive a P-EBT card within four weeks of their benefit release date.

For more information on the P-EBT program, including a list of frequently asked questions, please visit dfcs.georgia.gov/services/pandemic-electronic-benefit-transfer.