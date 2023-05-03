//GA woman arrested after barricading in exam room

Share with friends

DALTON – A Dalton, GA woman was shot after throwing hand sanitizer into the eyes of a police officer.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Dalton, GA. The Dalton Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 1, 2023. One woman was shot, and one Dalton Police Department officer was injured during the incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on May 1, 2023, around 4:45 a.m., Dalton Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Hamilton Medical Emergency Room Center lobby in response to a person, later identified as Chevona Doughty, 41, of Dalton, barricaded in one of the examination rooms. When the officers entered the room, Doughty threw an unknown chemical liquid substance into one of the officer’s eyes, causing the officer to temporarily lose his sight. The officer fired his weapon shooting Doughty. Doughty received non-life-threatening injuries. Doughty was treated and released into the custody of the Dalton Police Department. The officer received treatment for his eyes and was released from the hospital. The liquid substance was later determined to be hand sanitizer. Dalton PD arrested and charged Doughty with the offenses of Aggravated Battery-Officer, Obstruction of Officer, and Criminal Damage.

The GBI will complete an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.