//GA legislation reforms private auto insurance rate filings

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia legislation was recently signed to reform how private auto insurance rates are filed in the state.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that Governor Kemp has signed legislation reforming how private auto insurance rates are filed in Georgia.



House Bill 221 gives the Commissioner the ability to review all car insurance rate filings before they go into effect, closing a loophole that insurers had previously exploited to increase rates by as much as 25 percent in a single filing.



“Heading into this legislative session, we made it a priority to push for legislation giving our office more authority over car insurance rate filings that impact hardworking Georgia families,” said Commissioner King. “This legislation will allow us to review all filings before they go into effect – while at the same time guaranteeing speed to market, which is critical for the industry.”

House Bill 221 keeps the Commissioner’s “prior approval” authorities over mandatory minimum limits filings, while giving him 60 days to review all other filings. This legislation will go into effect on July 1.