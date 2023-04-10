//Georgia woman wanted for identity theft

Share with friends

CRAWFORD – A woman from Peach County is wanted for identity theft and theft by taking involving an elderly victim.

Release:

Patricia Parker, age 44, of Fort Valley, Peach County, GA, is wanted for three counts of identity theft and four counts of theft by taking. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate suspected theft involving an elderly victim in Crawford County in December 2022. Parker is known to frequent the Crawford, Peach, and Houston County areas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parker is asked to call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.