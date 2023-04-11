//Georgia ranks in top 10 Best States for Working from Home

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Georgia in the top 10 of the Best States for Working from Home.

With 12.7% of full-time employees now working entirely from home and another 28.2% having a hybrid schedule, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the Best States for Working from Home, as well as expert commentary.

To identify which states are most conducive to working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of workers working from home to internet cost and cybersecurity. We also considered factors like how large and how crowded homes are in the state. Together, these metrics show how feasible working from home is in terms of cost, comfort and safety. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Working from Home in Georgia (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

16 th – Share of Population Working from Home

– Share of Population Working from Home 24 th – Households’ Internet Access

– Households’ Internet Access 2 nd – Average Home Square Footage

– Average Home Square Footage 15 th – Average Retail Price of Electricity

– Average Retail Price of Electricity 4th – Internet Cost

