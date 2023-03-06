//Infinity Con returns to Tallahassee

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – Comic book convention Infinity Con returns better than ever this summer to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Release:

The family friendly comic book convention is back and better than ever in the Capital City this summer. On July 8th and 9th, Infinity Con will bring their celebration of creativity with artists, writers, cosplayers, makeup & horror movie FX and more back to the Tucker Center. Due to popular demand, gaming tournaments will also be coming back inside the arena. For more show information, go to infinitycon.com. Tickets on sale now at tuckerciviccenter.com. Early Bird ticket prices available now until March 18th!

Infinity Con is a family friendly comic book, sci-fi, fantasy, gaming and pop culture convention beginning in 2014 in Lake City, Florida and made its first appearance in Tallahassee in 2019. You can expect to find artists, vendors selling comics, gaming tournaments, anime, collectibles, and events and entertainment for all ages throughout the weekend.

“We’re excited to be back in the Capital City for our fifth Infinity Con! We’ve got two days packed full of panels, vendors, entertainment, cosplayers, gaming, robotics, anime, and more. It’s been incredible to see families, friends, and vendors return year after year – and see new faces each year, too! We can’t wait to welcome everyone back on July 8th and 9th. Remember – the possibilities are infinite!” – David Heringer, Infinity Con event coordinator.

Become a fan and follow the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on Instagram at FSUTuckerCenter for special sneak peeks and daily updates. Check out the Tucker Civic Center online at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

About OVG360

OVG 360, a division of the Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and event programming company built on the foundation of truly putting our clients first. OVG 360 has one simple goal—to provide venues with customized strategies ensuring client’s goals are met, all while providing an enhanced guest experience at every event. Our approach to operating and booking venues is unparalleled. Our services produce tangible results that ultimately add to your bottom line, enhances the guest experience, and makes a positive impact on the community.