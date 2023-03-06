//Governor’s Arts and Humanities Award recipients honored

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The 11th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities recipients were announced by Governor Kemp and First Lady.

Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp announced the recipients of the 11th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia in these fields. The awards are presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.

“I want to congratulate all those who earned this year’s Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities and thank them for their contributions to our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Talented Georgians have a meaningful impact on both our communities and our economy. They are an important part of our state’s cultural fabric, and we appreciate what they do to enrich the lives of others.”

“It’s an honor to celebrate these gifted recipients and all they have done to make Georgia a vibrant place to live,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “The arts and humanities are essential to our children’s education and provide a needed outlet for Georgians of all ages. We are thankful for the work of these talented individuals and organizations.”

Following a competitive nominations process, 10 members of the arts and humanities communities from across Georgia were awarded with this year’s honor. The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations that have contributed to, and supported the growth of, Georgia’s thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs, and long-term financial commitment.

The recipients of the 11th Annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities are listed below, and a video highlighting the recipients is available here.

▪ Georgia Museums, Inc., Bartow County

▪ Perry Area Historical Society, Houston County

▪ Thomasville Entertainment Foundation, Thomas County

▪ Heartbound Ministries, Fulton County

▪ Annie Greene, Troup County

▪ Jeff Green, Sumter County

▪ Alan Rothschild, Columbus County

▪ Reverend Dr. Dwight D. Andrews, active in organizations in DeKalb County and Fulton County

▪ Chris Moses, Fulton County

▪ Tom Asher, Fulton County

This year, recipients of the Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities will receive handmade, blown-glass sculptures created by James Downey. Additional details about each of the recipients is below and also available here.

Georgia Museums, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Georgia Museums Inc. runs four world-class museums in Cartersville – Bartow History Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, Savoy Automobile Museum, and Tellus Science Museum – that generate an estimated economic impact of $12 million annually. The nonprofit organization directly improves the quality of life in Cartersville and for visitors by providing venues that encourage learning across the arts and humanities, creativity, engagement, and human understanding.

Perry Area Historical Society

The Perry Area Historical Society has contributed to education and community development by sharing local history through a variety of programs since 1981. Supported primarily by members’ dues and volunteer staff, the Society has attracted visitors from 49 states and 14 foreign countries.

Thomasville Entertainment Foundation

The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation brings nationally and internationally-renowned performing arts events to rural southwest Georgia founded in 1937. Committed to equity, they facilitate affordable workshops and master classes as well as artists in the schools and scholarships to keep the performing arts accessible to all members of the community.

Heartbound Ministries

Heartbound Ministries is a nonprofit organization that has donated art supplies and materials as well as organized classes representing more than $3 million in investment to benefit incarcerated people and their families. The organization fosters a culture of hope and restoration in prisons by providing art supplies to visitation rooms, connecting families through the Little Readers program, and offering career-development courses in mural painting, beekeeping, and theology.

Annie Greene

Entering her ninth decade, Annie Greene is an educator, painter, author, and yarn artist. Mrs. Greene earned her Masters from New York University in 1961 and has been a testament to the power of education to enable people to overcome challenging circumstances, encouraging students of all ages to explore creativity and the arts.

Jeff Green

For more than 20 years, Jeff Green’s teaching, acting, directing, and playwrighting strengthened Georgia Southwestern State University’s academic offerings and community outreach. Beyond his own contributions, his students are emerging as leaders in the Georgia Theatre community, as well as serving as teachers, caregivers, and academic advisors.

Alan Rothschild

A tax attorney by profession, Alan Rothschild’s advice and management of assets has leveraged philanthropy to support museums, historical societies, higher education institutions, and preservation groups for almost 40 years. He is a founding Trustee of the Community Foundation for the Chattahoochee Valley and a past Board member for statewide organizations including the Georgia Museum of Art, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, and Georgia Humanities.

Reverend Dr. Dwight D. Andrews

As a Professor of Music Theory and African American Music at Emory University, Dr. Dwight Andrews is nationally recognized as a teacher, author, and researcher. He is deeply involved in the Georgia arts community, serving on boards for the Atlanta Jazz Festival, Meridian Herald, True Colors Theatre, and the International Toni Morrison Society.

Chris Moses

Over the last 22 years, Chris Moses has created world-class theatre at the Alliance Theatre for Georgia’s children and teens. Under his leadership, the Alliance’s education department has more than doubled its annual outreach, serving more than 100,000 children, from newborns to teenagers, annually.

Tom Asher

Tom Asher has been a committed philanthropist, leader, and advocate for more than 60 years. His work has helped shape the Atlanta History Center, the Atlanta University Center’s Woodruff Library, the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, the Historic Oakland Foundation, and the Woodruff Arts Center.

About the Award Partners

The Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) works to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts as part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s mission. GCA provides grant funding and statewide programs and services that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism, and nurture strong communities. Funding for GCA is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, visit www.gaarts.org.

Georgia Humanities promotes and preserves the stories and cultural legacies of the state’s people — from the past to the present and into the future — to enrich their lives and strengthen their communities. An informed and educated Georgia understands historical and cultural trends, respects the life of the mind, utilizes critical thinking in decision-making, and promotes mutual respect and civility. Funding for Georgia Humanities is provided by the Georgia General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Humanities, foundations, donors, and partners. For more information, visit www.georgiahumanities.org.