//Governor Kemp announces court, judicial appointments

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces his appointments to Hall County State Court and Conasauga Judicial Circuit.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced he is appointing Kelley Robertson to the Hall County State Court to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable B.E. Roberts III. Additionally, he is appointing Bert Poston to the Superior Court of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable William T. Boyett, and the Honorable Jason Souther to fill the District Attorney vacancy created by the appointment of Bert Poston.

Kelley Robertson currently serves as Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Office of the District Attorney for the Northeastern Judicial Circuit. She previously served as an assistant district attorney and as a staff attorney for the Honorable Kathlene Gosselin. Robertson received a B.A. in Sociology from Emory University and her J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law. She is active in her community, with service on the boards of the Gateway Domestic Violence Center, the Rape Response non-profit, and the Georgia Mountain Food Bank. She also serves as a volunteer instructor and faculty member for the Prosecuting Attorneys’​ Council of Georgia. Robertson and her family reside in Gainesville.

Bert Poston currently serves as the District Attorney for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit. Previously, he worked as Chief Assistant District Attorney and as an Assistant District Attorney in the same judicial circuit. He earned a B.B.A. with honors from the University of Georgia and obtained his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law, graduating cum laude. Poston and his wife, Charlotte, have four children, reside in Dalton, and attend Rockbridge Community Church.

G. Jason Souther is a Juvenile Court Judge for Whitfield and Murray Counties in the Conasauga Judicial Circuit, a position he has held since 2019. He previously served as Associate Juvenile Court Judge in this circuit; as an associate attorney at the law firm of Little, Bates, Kelehear, and Toland, P.C.; and as an assistant district attorney in the Whitfield District Attorney’s Office. Souther earned his B.A. in Sociology from the University of Tennessee and his J.D. from the University of Dayton School of Law. He and his wife, Molly, have three children and reside in Dalton.