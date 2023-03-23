//GEMA/HS announces new Deputy Director of Homeland Security

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS announces the appointment of the new Deputy Director of Homeland Security to oversee security and intelligence activities.

Release:

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency announced the appointment of Chief of Intelligence, Linda Criblez, to Deputy Director of Homeland Security, effective March 16. In her new role, Criblez will help oversee and coordinate homeland security and intelligence activities for the agency.

Criblez’s appointment expands her responsibilities for driving innovation within the Homeland Security Division to better serve and protect Georgia from man-made emergencies. She brings expertise in global intelligence, national security, crisis response, physical security, cyber security, and counterterrorism to the role.

“Linda has already proven to be a valuable asset to the agency,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “We look forward to her continued contribution to the Homeland Security Division’s mission of maintaining safety and security to the citizens of Georgia.”

Prior to joining GEMA/HS, she served for 25 years with the Central Intelligence Agency. She has held various positions within the organization starting as a European and African Analyst, before transitioning to Operations with positions culminating in Chief of Intelligence, Executive Director and Chief of Station assignments.

Criblez is a dual graduate of the University of Chicago, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Russian History and master’s in international relations. Criblez resides in Atlanta with her husband and three sons.