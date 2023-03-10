//GA Secretary of State to headline panel at SXSW

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will headline the “Future of Elections” panel at the South by Southwest 2023.

Release:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be headlining the “Future of Elections” panel at South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW) on March 12th in Austin, Texas. Presenting alongside Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, Secretary Raffensperger will make the case for commonsense, conservative election reforms on the state and national level. The 2022 Gubernatorial election in Georgia saw record midterm turnout, with wait times of less than 3 minutes across the state on Election Day and continues to be a model for successful election administration.

“Georgia’s election infrastructure is a model for national reform,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “I’m proud to highlight everything we’re doing as a model for safe, accessible, and secure elections across the country. SXSW allows a wider audience to hear Georgia’s success.”

Last week, Secretary Raffensperger wrote Speaker Kevin McCarthy outlining five proposals to ensure election integrity across the country and continues to be a national leader against a federal takeover of elections. Secretary Raffensperger proposed ending the federal blackout period for list maintenance, outlawing ballot harvesting, requiring audits after every federal election, nationwide photo ID, and a Constitutional amendment against noncitizen voting in federal elections.