//GA man shot after high-speed chase, jumping into creek

CALHOUN – A Georgia man jumps into a creek after leading officers on a high-speed motorcycle chase and being shot.

Release:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Gordon County, GA. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on March 26, 2023. One man was shot and is in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 3:00 a.m., Gordon County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle with no tag on Highway 41. The driver of the motorcycle did not stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase through Calhoun and crashed at the bank of Newtown Creek on Anthony Drive in Calhoun.

The motorcycle driver was later identified as Christopher Jordan Boyer, age 28, of Atlanta, GA. Boyer stated he had a gun and made threats to shoot and kill the deputies. Boyer then made movements with his body and hands as if he had a gun in his clothing, attempting to draw a gun. The two deputies shot Boyer. Boyer then jumped into the creek and said he had a gun and would kill the deputies. Boyer stayed in the creek for almost two hours until deputies with a ballistic shield went in the creek and took him into custody. Boyer received immediate medical attention and was taken to Floyd Medical Center in Rome, GA.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.