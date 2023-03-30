//Funding the Future shares importance of financial literacy

Share with friends

Funding the Future, in partnership with GOODING, will be returning to the Atlanta area to share with students the importance of financial literacy.

Funding the Future, featuring GOODING, will visit Westlake High School on Wednesday, March 29th at 2:10pm and Riverwood International Charter School on Thursday, March 30th for two shows at 8:35am and 10:30am.

Using the raw, undeniable energy of a live musical performance, GOODING, will weave a high-energy show integrating original music, multimedia visuals, and testimony of the artist’s life story; dreams, trials, and successes, into valuable life lessons on personal finance, giving students the knowledge and confidence to make their own dreams a reality. The show will be sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of State of Georgia.

“This unique partnership engrains crucial personal finance skills into the next generation of leaders,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Georgia’s students will be more financially savvy, and able to make the leap into adulthood by having a positive financial outlook. These programs are vital to ensuring the next generation of successful Georgians.”

Funding the Future is a 501(c)(3) organization that teaches students vital financial principles by organizing live musical performances at schools across the nation and creating a dialogue around financial literacy between students and musicians. Since 2014, Funding the Future has reached more than 234,000 students across 35 states, Washington D.C., and two Canadian provinces. They believe by teaching financial literacy to this next generation of leaders, these young adults will make smarter financial decisions, leading to increased professional and personal success.

GOODING is a fearless, high-energy rock n’ roll trio based in Nashville. With over 2,000 shows in 200 cities under their belt, this three-piece is by far one of the hardest-working bands in America. The band blasts majestic, soul-stirring indie rock with soaring harmonies and blazing guitars infused with hints of Delta Blues and Latin guitar work. Their new album 99 Rebellions was released on March 18, 2022, hot on the heels of their appearance at SXSW. GOODING has been featured in over 500 film and television placements including Jurassic World, Walk The Line, Iron Man 2, Saturday Night Live, Modern Family, Portlandia, Dateline NBC, The Today Show, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, What We Do In The Shadows and dozens more.