//Department of Community Supervision Officer charged with Sexual Assault

MCDUFFIE COUNTY – A Department of Community Supervision Officer was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault.

Release:

On Friday, February 24, 2023, Department of Community Supervision Officer Bobby Evans, 57, of Thomson, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault of a Probationer or Parolee and one count of Violation of Oath of Office by a Public Officer. Evans surrendered to GBI agents at the McDuffie County Jail.

The GBI began the investigation in July of 2022, after receiving a request concerning allegations made against Evans by one of his probationers. The investigation revealed that Evans had sexual relations with the probationer on at least two different occasions in McDuffie County.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once it is completed, it will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.