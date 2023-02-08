//Investigation progresses into shooting death at ATL training center

Share with friends

ATLANTA – An ongoing investigation progresses after the death of Manuel Teran occured at the future ATL Public Safety Training Center.

Release:

The GBI has received numerous questions since the January 18 officer involved shooting that ended with a seriously injured Georgia State Trooper and the death of Manuel Teran. We owe it to the Trooper and Teran to complete a thorough investigation. When we began our case, we contacted and spoke with Teran’s family. We intend to follow up with the family as the investigation progresses.

It has been stated that the GBI is investigating Teran, but agents are actually investigating the actions of all individuals connected to this incident, including Teran and law enforcement. This investigation consists of several types of evidence, including witness statements, forensic tests results, results of scene processing, and more. GBI agents are still in the process of reviewing numerous bodyworn camera videos connected to this incident. Any video recovered relating to the case, to include audio, will be analyzed as part of the investigative process.

We are not releasing any videos currently because agents are continuing to conduct key interviews and want to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

We ask for your patience while we go through the processes needed to complete the investigation. At that time, our case file will be given to a special prosecutor. When the criminal justice process is done, any member of the public can have a copy of the file by submitting an open records request for the full case file.

The GBI has a history of conducting many comprehensive use of force investigations. As you may be aware, the GBI has been called upon in the past to investigate officer involved shootings and other law enforcement related matters all over Georgia. The GBI has always conducted investigations with the highest expectation of quality and thoroughness. We will continue to serve the citizens of Georgia to the best of our ability, to include the investigation of the incident which occurred January 18th.

Our OIS investigations typically average about 60-90 days to complete. When this particular investigation is completed, as previously stated, it will be given to a special prosecutor to determine next steps.

UPDATE:

We are aware that DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has recused herself from the January 18, 2023 officer involved shooting (OIS) case involving Manuel Esteban Paez Teran and a Georgia State Patrol trooper. A special prosecutor will be assigned by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council to review our findings related to this case. In the past decade, the GBI has investigated numerous OIS cases for local and state law enforcement. Our track record of impartiality precedes this January 18 incident. The GBI and Georgia State Patrol are two separate agencies. As in every officer involved shooting investigation, our procedure is to gather information concerning OIS events and turn the investigative file over to the prosecutor in the jurisdiction the event occurred for their review and action.

Since the investigation began, we have been able to connect the handgun found at the scene by various means to Teran, who shot the trooper during the clearing operation.

We will continue to work with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office and the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office in reference to the ongoing domestic terrorism investigation.

UPDATE:

There have been numerous inaccurate media and on-line reports about the officer involved shooting incident that occurred January 18th. We’re providing this update to address the widespread misinformation that is occurring.

Today, the GBI received confirmation from a firearms transaction record that in September 2020, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran legally purchased the firearm that was used in the shooting of a GSP trooper.

Bodycam questions – The Task Force consisted of several agencies. The officers who were near the incident at the time of shooting were not wearing body worn cameras. Although the shooting is not captured on bodycam, there is bodycam footage of the aftermath.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE:

We are releasing a photo of the handgun that was in Manuel Esteban Paez Teran’s possession when a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot on January 18 at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The handgun is described as a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm. Forensic ballistic analysis has confirmed that the projectile recovered from the trooper’s wound matches Teran’s handgun. Other preliminary information released in this case is consistent with the investigation so far.

UPDATE:

The man who died in yesterday’s officer involved shooting has been identified as Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26.

During the multi-agency operation at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center that began on January 18, 2023, approximately 25 campsites were located and removed.

Additionally, mortar style fireworks, multiple edged weapons, pellet rifles, gas masks, and a blow torch were recovered. There were three people who were contacted who provided their names to authorities and were free to go.

The following people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass, with additional charges pending:

Geoffrey Parsons, age 20, of Maryland Spencer Bernard Liberto, age 29, of Pennsylvania Matthew Ernest Macar, age 30, of Pennsylvania Timothy Murphy, age 25, of Maine Christopher Reynolds, age 31, of Ohio Teresa Shen, age 31, of New York Sarah Wasilewski, age 35, of Pennsylvania

Original release:

In an ongoing effort to ensure that the site of the future City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is safe and secure, the GBI, along with other law enforcement partners, conducted an operation to identify people who are trespassing and committing other crimes on the property.

At about 9:00 a.m. today, as law enforcement was moving through the property, officers located a man inside a tent in the woods. Officers gave verbal commands to the man who did not comply and shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper. Other law enforcement officers returned fire, hitting the man. Law enforcement evacuated the Trooper to a safe area. The man died on scene. The injured Georgia State Patrol Trooper was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. A handgun and shell casings were located at the scene. The GBI is working the officer involved shooting and the investigation is still active and ongoing. The identification of the man who died is pending next of kin notification.

During the planned operation, several people were arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail. Charges are pending and updates will be provided later.

This joint investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office & DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office who are jointly prosecuting this case.



Members of this joint task force include the GBI, Atlanta Police Department, Georgia Attorney General’s Office, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, FBI, DeKalb County Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

Previous enforcement activity: https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2022-12-14/five-arrested-domestic-terrorism-charges-site-future-atlanta-public