//Georgia trade achieves record-breaking year

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia has achieved a record-breaking year for the second year in a row for international trade.

Governor Brian P. Kemp joined the Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) in announcing that the State of Georgia achieved a record-breaking year for international trade for a second year in a row. In 2022, Georgia’s total trade exceeded $196 billion across 221 countries and territories. As reported by GDEcD’s International Trade team, the state surpassed $47 billion in exports last year, breaking the previous record by nearly $5 billion and recording an 11 percent increase compared to 2021.

“For the second year in a row, Georgia has shattered international trade records,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I’m proud that 85 percent of exporters were small businesses, reaching from the Port of Savannah to the North Georgia mountains and everywhere in between. Every county in the state contributed to this success, and this is just the latest sign that opportunity can be found in every zip code in Georgia. As we further build on these milestones, I want to thank the hardworking men and women of the Georgia Ports Authority, Hartsfield-Jackson – the nation’s most utilized airport – and GDEcD’s International Trade team for all they do to help drive success in our No. 1 state for business.”

Georgia currently ranks seventh in the U.S. for dollar value of trade. In 2022, among Georgia’s top 10 markets, trade with Vietnam, India, and Korea experienced the most growth. The state’s top five trading partners were Korea, Mexico, Canada, Germany and China. More than $148 billion in imports passed through Georgia last year, growing 20 percent from 2021.

“Georgia is a global gateway because of consistent investment in our logistics infrastructure and strategic relationships around the world,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Today’s success is the result of a decades-long vision shared by Georgia leaders since the first international trade offices were opened fifty years ago. The International Trade team, international representatives, and economic development partners across the state open the doors to new opportunities, helping companies achieve transformational success in global markets.”

With Georgia companies exporting to 216 unique destinations, the state ranks 11th in the U.S. for dollar value of exports, up one spot from 2021. Aerospace products remain Georgia’s No. 1 export, totaling $9.2 billion in 2022, and Georgia is the fifth-largest aerospace exporter in the U.S. Also of note, agriculture and forestry product exports increased by 21 percent in 2022 to $5.46 billion. GDEcD maintains trade representation in seven of the top 10 export markets.

“Georgia has seen a sharp increase in exports over the past two years, despite challenging geopolitical hurdles, and I am proud of the hard work companies across the state have put in to achieve a second year of record-breaking success,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of Trade Mary Waters. “Growing global sales creates real opportunities for Georgia companies and strengthens local communities. The International Trade team looks forward to working hand in hand with companies to help them achieve their export goals in the year ahead.”

The state’s international trade efforts are led by a team based in Georgia as well as representatives in 12 international markets around the world. Georgia’s international representatives play a critical role in facilitating trade and introducing Georgia exporters to new global customers. Markets where Georgia maintains full-time representation accounted for 52 percent of exports and 57 percent of bilateral trade in 2022.

In addition to the International Trade team, GDEcD’s Center of Innovation works in tandem with key industries to develop processes and maximize production success, including in aerospace, AgTech, logistics, and manufacturing – all of which contribute to Georgia’s exports.

Support from Georgia’s International Trade office is one of the complimentary benefits of doing business in the state and is available to all Georgia-based businesses. For upcoming trade shows, additional exporting resources and information about the state’s International Trade services, visit www.georgia.org/international/trade.

To read the full 2022 trade report, click here.

About GDEcD’s International Trade Team

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s nationally recognized International Trade team works to bolster Georgia exports and brand the state as a competitive source of quality products and services. The team includes International Representatives located in 12 strategic global markets and assists Georgia companies with expanding their sales worldwide. The International Trade office provides Georgia businesses with the Global Insight and Global Connections they need to successfully diversify their international customer base.