//Secretary of State calls for Special Election

ATLANTA – A Special Election notice has been issued by the Secretary of State to fill a vacancy for Georgia House District 75.

Release:

Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.

The dates and hours of qualifying will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m., and Friday, February 3, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. The qualifying fee shall be $400.00. Tuesday, February 21, 2023, is the last day to register to vote for all persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in the Special Election. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on February 27, 2023.

Brad Raffensperger

Secretary of State