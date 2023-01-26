//SBA offers disaster assistance, opens business recovery center

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest disaster loans along with opening a Business Recovery Center.

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in the seven Georgia counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.

The loans were made available in response to a letter from Gov. Brian Kemp on January 16, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. Businesses and residents in the declared areas can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties in Georgia which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Talbot, Upson and Walton in Georgia; and Chambers and Randolph in Alabama.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17761. To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Spalding Senior Center

885 Memorial Drive

Griffin, GA 30223

Opening: Thursday, Jan. 19, noon to 6 p.m.

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed on Sunday

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 17, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is October 16, 2023.