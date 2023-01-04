//Renewal by Anderson will open new facility in GA







Share with friends

ATLANTA – A full-service window replacement manufacturing company, Renewal by Anderson, will invest $420 million in a new Georgia facility.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County.

“We’re proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and choosing to bring its first Southeast manufacturing facility to our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Thanks to our robust infrastructure network, companies are able to reach 80 percent of the U.S. market within a two-day drive or two-hour flight from the Peach State. This manufacturing facility will be just the latest to benefit from this unique advantage of our No. 1 state for business. We’re also looking forward to the opportunities this project will bring to hardworking Georgians in Locust Grove and the surrounding area.”

Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America, with an industry-leading portfolio of window and door products serving customers across the new residential, light commercial, home improvement, and remodeling segments. The Renewal by Andersen division manufactures, sells, and installs an exclusive replacement window solution to customers across the United States.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Locust Grove community – expanding our operations, accelerating our growth, and adding to our team in Georgia,” said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer. “With a strong labor force, favorable business environment, and accessible transportation; the State of Georgia, Henry County, and the City of Locust Grove in particular, is a great place to do business. We are confident in our choice to make this significant investment in the State of Georgia.”

The new Renewal by Andersen facility will be located at The Cubes at Locust Grove. It will be the company’s first manufacturing facility in Georgia, joining an Andersen Logistics distribution center located in Douglasville and an Andersen Windows and Doors office in Marietta. The facility will initially support Renewal by Andersen, the company’s start-to-finish window and door replacement division, with capacity to expand in future years to support additional Andersen-enterprise product lines. Construction on the facility will begin in 2023, with operations expected to begin in 2025.

“Locust Grove is excited to welcome Renewal by Andersen’s new advanced manufacturing facility to our rapidly growing industrial and logistics corridor,” said Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price. “This facility will bring a significant amount of advanced manufacturing positions and represents the largest economic development project in our city and county’s history. We are grateful to Renewal by Andersen for choosing Locust Grove, and our city is committed to partner with them to grow and prosper well into the future.”

“This project not only represents the largest single investment by a company in our community’s history, but also opportunities for our citizens who are interested in advanced manufacturing positions,” said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell. “The company will be an outstanding anchor for our new I-75/Bethlehem Rd. interchange, with our partnership consisting of Locust Grove, state, and federal partners on this critical transportation project already paying dividends for our community. Henry County is excited to welcome Renewal by Andersen to Locust Grove.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority and Georgia EMC.

“While this is Renewal by Andersen’s first manufacturing facility in Georgia, Andersen’s products have been in the state for years, including in the stores of our largest Georgia-based home improvement company,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “From flooring to appliances to windows, Georgia businesses play a significant role in helping families personalize their homes. We’re excited for Renewal by Andersen to join our manufacturing community, and congratulations to Locust Grove and Henry County!”

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Learn more at andersenwindows.com.

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen LLC is the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation. Renewal by Andersen offers a replacement process that includes an in-home consultation, custom manufacturing, and installation through one of the largest nationwide networks of window replacement specialists. Learn more about Renewal by Andersen at renewalbyandersen.com.