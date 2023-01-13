//Hartsfield-Jackson named second best US airport for travel

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A study has found that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the second best best airport in the U.S. for travel in 2022.

Release:

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur.

According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in the US in 2022, but which airport had the most?

Vacation experts at Family Destinations Guide have used data from the Bureau of Transportations Statistics to reveal the best (and worst) airports for travel in the US in 2022 by comparing the number of delays in every airport in the US.

The worst airports for travel in 2022:

Airport Location Flights delayed in 2022 (%) Flights on time in 2022 (%) Flights canceled in 2022 (%) Flight Operations in 2022 Orlando International Airport Orlando, Florida 28.24 67.81 3.52 108,330 Newark Liberty International Airport Newark, New Jersey 26.51 67.07 5.94 95,832 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Fort Lauderdale, Florida 26.1 70.39 3.1 63,250 Tampa International Airport Tampa, Florida 25.48 70.5 3.63 54,909 Miami International Airport Miami, Florida 24.4 71.92 3.29 82,341 Harry Reid International Airport Las Vegas, Nevada 24.34 73.51 1.96 129,093 Chicago Midway International Airport Chicago, Illinois 24.11 72.78 2.81 56,186 John F. Kennedy International Airport New York, New York 24.08 71.21 4.42 102,500 Boston Logan International Airport Boston, Massachusetts 23.33 72.57 3.94 101,702 Baltimore/Washington International Airport Baltimore, Maryland 22.41 73.86 3.56 64,155

Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, takes first place as the worst airport for travel in 2022, with over a quarter of flights, 28%, delayed. Out of 108,330 operating flights in 2022, over 30,000 were delayed.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was the second worst airport for travel in 2022, with 26% of flights being delayed. 5% of flights were canceled at this airport, the highest in the US in 2022.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida follows closely behind in third place, with 26% of flights canceled.

The study by Family Destinations Guide also revealed the airports with the fewest delays.

The best airports for travel in 2022:

Airport Location Flights delayed in 2022 (%) Flights on time in 2022 (%) Flights canceled in 2022 (%) Flight Operations in 2022 Salt Lake City International Airport Salt Lake City, Utah 14.18 84.7 1.02 83,390 Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport Atlanta, Georgia 16.19 81.88 1.73 237,601 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Seattle, Washington 16.49 81.51 1.79 131,027 Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Minneapolis, Minnesota 16.51 81.84 1.5 91,334 Detroit Metropolitan Airport Detroit, Michigan 16.63 81.12 2.2 96,324 San Francisco International Airport San Francisco, California 16.64 81.58 1.65 97,638 George Bush Intercontinental Airport Houston, Texas 16.67 80.79 2.23 93,954 Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Charlotte, North Carolina 17.93 78.53 3.28 144,760 Washington Dulles International Airport Washington DC 18 78.79 2.98 41,898 Chicago O’Hare International Airport Chicago, Illinois 18.13 78.44 3.13 196,925

Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah was the best airport for travel in 2022, with just 14% of flights delayed.

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta was the second-best, with just over 16% of flights delayed, followed by Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, which was also 16%.

A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide said: “Flight delays can be stressful, especially if you travel with young children. Delays and cancellations happen for different reasons. It could be bad weather, airport equipment malfunction, or government shutdowns.

“However, there are ways to avoid flight delays. Flights earlier in the day tend to have fewer delays, so try and book an early flight when possible. You could also try and book flights in the middle of the week, on a Tuesday or Wednesday, rather than a weekend, as fewer people travel on these days.

“Try and book a non-stop route rather than a layover, as you’re more likely to encounter delays if you need to stop at an additional airport. You can also check the weather before your flight. If bad weather is predicted, this could cause delays or cancellations. Make sure you do this before you head to the airport.”