//Georgia has second highest job quit rate in nation

ATLANTA – New research data analyzed from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics finds that Georgia ranks second highest in workforce quit rate.

Alaska tops list as state with highest percentage of workforce quitting their jobs, an average of 4.33%

Georgia is in second place with 3.85% of people quitting each month, while Montana is in third on 3.6%

New York has the lowest quit rate – on average only 1.7% of people quit each month

National quit rate each month is 2.68%, representing more than four million people leaving their jobs every month

New research has revealed the US states where people are leaving their jobs in the highest numbers, with Alaska at the top of the list.

The study by finance experts Creditos En USA analyzed data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on the quit rates in each state from July to October 2022.

It found that Alaska has the highest quit rates in the country, as on average 4.33% of people quit their job each month during the four months that were measured – considerably higher than the national average of 2.68%. That equates to 13,750 people in Alaska deciding to leave their job each month.

In second place is Georgia, which had a quit rate of 3.85% between July and October 2022 – meaning that on average 186,000 people in the state were handing in their notice every month.

Montana places third, with a 3.6% quit rate, and a monthly average of 18,000 quitting, while Mississippi is in fourth with 3.58% of the working population quitting each month, ahead of Arizona in fifth (3.48%).

At the other end of the scale, New York had the lowest percentage of people quitting, with an average of just 1.7%. That works out as 161,500 people leaving their jobs in the state each month. It means that people in Alaska are 2.5 times more likely to quit their job than people in New York.

Washington DC ranks just above New York with a quit rate of 2%, while New Jersey and Connecticut are tied just above it on 2.08%.

On the national scale, an average of 4,082,000 Americans quit their job every month, but the latest figures show that year-on-year resignations are down – in October 2021, 4,132,000 quit their jobs, compared to 4,026,000 quitting in October 2022. That is more than 100,000 people fewer, and a fall from 2.8% to 2.6% of the population.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Creditos En USA said: “It’s fascinating to see the considerable regional variations in quit rates across the country. The top three states where people are most likely to quit are all quite different in their geographies and demographics, but it seems they are united by a high proportion of people deciding to leave their jobs. Across the US, it’s remarkable to think that four million people each month choose to quit – that’s equivalent to the entire population of Oklahama.”

The study was conducted by creditosenusa.com – an online platform providing Spanish speakers in the US with advice on navigating the common financial challenges many residents face in the US.

