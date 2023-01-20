//GA man charged with sexual exploitation of children

Share with friends

JASPER – The GBI has arrested and charged a Pickens County man with four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Release:

On Friday, January 6, 2023, Terry Lee Pixley Jr, age 25, of Pickens County, GA, was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. Two counts were for possession and two counts were for distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Pixley’s online activity after receiving a cybertipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online production, possession, and distribution of CSAM. During the investigation, it was determined that Pixley might have moved to North Carolina. With the assistance of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), new leads were generated and revealed that Pixley was possibly back in Georgia. Pixley was found at a home in Jasper, GA and arrested. Pixley was taken to the Pickens County Jail.

This investigation is a joint coordinated investigation involving the North Carolina ICAC, the South Carolina ICAC, the Texas ICAC, and the Arkansas ICAC.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.