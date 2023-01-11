//Fair Fight Action must repay GA for lawsuit costs

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A federal judge ruled that Fair Fight Action must repay the cost to Georgia taxpayers for defending the lawsuit.

Release:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the recovery of the costs associated with defending the State in the lawsuit of Fair Fight Action Inc. v. Raffensperger.

“This is a win for taxpayers and voters who knew all along that Stacey Abrams’ voter suppression claims were false. It has never been easier to vote and harder to cheat in the state of Georgia,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “This is a start, but I think Stacey Abrams should pay back the millions of taxpayer dollars the state was forced to spend to disprove her false claims.”

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones ruled against all the claims brought by Fair Fight Action, which had challenged Georgia’s absentee ballot provisions, oversight of voter rolls and the state’s voter verification rules on September 30th of last year. In an order that ran hundreds of pages denying every single claim made by Fair Fight Action, Judge Jones wrote “Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the Voting Rights Act,” finding that the “burden on voters is relatively low,” and that Fair Fight Action had not provided any “…evidence of a voter who was unable to vote, experienced longer wait times, was confused about voter registration status.”

“Georgia’s election laws strike an appropriate balance between election security and voter convenience,” said Raffensperger. “We saw record voter turnout in 2022, extremely high voter turnout for a midterm election, at levels that prove claims of voter suppression are just as trumped up as claims of stolen elections.”