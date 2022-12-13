//Georgia gas prices decline at the pump

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia drivers are paying an average of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline as gas price average declines.

Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 29 cents less than a month ago, and 27 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $43.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $5.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.

“Georgia pump prices are dropping sharply, which is a welcome relief to Georgians who plan to hit the road for the holidays,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “There are several factors contributing to the decline in gas prices, Governor Kemp’s decision to extend the suspension of the state gas taxes through January 10th, globally crude oil prices continue to drop, and winter blend gasoline is cheaper to produce. Still, experts in the industry cannot predict if gas prices will continue to fall after the new year.”

Nationally Gas Prices Keep Falling as Demand Remains Low

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 14 cents to $3.27 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand remained low at 8.36 million barrels a day last week. The current rate is approximately 605,000 barrels a day lower than the rate at this time last year. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 5.3 million barrels to 219.1 million barrels. Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand is pushing pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next week.

Regional Prices:

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($2.93), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.90) and Brunswick ($2.88).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.71), Columbus ($2.70) and Warner Robins ($2.68).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.27 $3.29 $3.41 $3.79 $3.33 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.88 $2.90 $2.96 $3.17 $3.15 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person broke down could be you, a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

