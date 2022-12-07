//Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation

Share with friends

DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report.

Release:

Update #2

The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.

Update #1

The man that died in this incident has been identified as Marando Salmon, age 36.

ORIGINAL STATEMENT

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on November 4, 2022. One man was shot and has died. No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 11:00 p.m., uniformed officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle parked in a driveway at 998 Autumn Crest Court, Stone Mountain, Georgia. As the officers were conducting their investigation, they encountered a man inside the home. The officers identified themselves and issued commands. The man did not comply, reached for a nearby handgun and was shot by the officers. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office for review.