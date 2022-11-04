//GaDOE posts new K-12 ELA standards for review

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education has posted new K-12 English Language Arts (ELA) standards for a 30-day public comment period.

Release:

Based on the recommendation of State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education has posted new K-12 English Language Arts (ELA) standards for a 30-day public comment period. If approved, the standards will be implemented in the 2024-2025 school year, following teacher training.

The draft standards and additional information are available here.

The draft standards leverage the insight and expertise of thousands of Georgians to support ELA instruction that is Georgia-developed, age- and developmentally appropriate, and provides a strong foundation beginning in the early grades. Drafted by Georgia ELA teachers with input from educational leaders, parents, students, business and industry leaders, and community members, the standards are designed to be clear, understandable, and present a balanced amount of content to cover in each year – so that students can truly master concepts rather than simply being quickly exposed to them.

The standards feature built-in learning progressions across grade spans and within grade-level concepts, allowing teachers to remediate or accelerate learning as needed.

“This process began in 2019 with a commitment to ensuring the best possible academic standards for our state – standards that are Georgia-owned and Georgia-grown, clear, age- and developmentally appropriate, and laser-focused on the preparation students need for the future,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “As with the math standards adopted in 2021, these ELA standards were developed thanks to the efforts of thousands of Georgians, from teachers to parents to community leaders. I wish to thank all those who participated in the standards development process, including the hundreds of teachers who drafted the standards, and I encourage all Georgians to provide their feedback during the public comment process.”

Throughout the 2023-2024 school year, teachers will receive training and professional learning, new resources will be developed, assessments that are aligned to these standards will be developed, and communication will be provided to parents to ensure a smooth transition.

How the standards were developed

The ELA standards revision process included review by a Citizens Review Committee composed of students, parents, business and community leaders, and concerned Georgia citizens, along with an Academic Review Committee composed of postsecondary partners, child development experts, and business leaders. The standards were drafted by working groups of more than 300 ELA educators from all areas of the state. Additionally, more than 14,000 Georgians participated in public surveys to provide feedback on the standards.​